Entertainment News Roundup: Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Everything, Everywhere'; Michelle Yeoh wins best actress Oscar for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and more

Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Everything, Everywhere'

Ke Huy Quan, the Vietnamese-born actor who as a child appeared in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," received the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as Waymond Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Quan, 51, made his big-screen debut as Harrison Ford's sidekick, Short Round, in the 1984 film, and later appeared in the film "The Goonies" and the situation comedy "Head of the Class."

Michelle Yeoh wins best actress Oscar for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Malaysia's Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award on Sunday for best lead actress for her role as a Chinese American laundromat owner dealing with family turmoil in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," becoming the first Asian star to win in that category. Yeoh, 60, was widely regarded as the front-runner for the award after claiming a Screen Actors Guild honor and a Golden Globe award for the role. This was her first Oscar nomination.

Offbeat multiverse movie 'Everything Everywhere' dominates the Oscars

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" won the coveted best picture trophy at the Academy Awards on Sunday as Hollywood embraced an off-kilter story about a Chinese-American family working out their problems across multiple dimensions. The movie claimed seven awards overall, including three of the four acting Oscars for stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Yeoh played the lead role of a stressed-out laundromat owner who finds she has superpowers in alternate universes.

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel hails movie-going rebound, cracks wise about 'the slap'

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, hosting the Oscars for a third time, led a back-to-basics show on Sunday that celebrated a moviegoing rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic while avoiding - and making light of - the kind of ugly outburst that marred the 2022 telecast. Kimmel opened the 95th Academy Awards with a monologue that jokingly admonished the stars filling the Dolby Theatre to behave, a year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage but was allowed to remain in the venue to accept the award for best actor minutes later.

Jamie Lee Curtis wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Everything Everywhere'

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress on Sunday for her role as the imperious IRS auditor bearing down on a Chinese American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." It was the first Academy Award for the 64-year-old Curtis, in her first-ever Oscar nomination over a 45-year career in film that kicked off with horror movie "Halloween." She prevailed over other front-runners Angela Bassett and Kerry Condon.

Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars 'champagne' red carpet

Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices that stood out on the novel champagne-colored carpet ensconced under a tent. Best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett, from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," opted for a bright purple dress with structural flourishes on both the top and bottom of the gown.

Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser won his first Academy Award on Sunday for his performance as a 600-pound (270-kg) gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter in “The Whale.” Fraser was already touted as an Oscar contender when Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller premiered at last summer’s Venice Film Festival. The film was adapted from Samuel Hunter's 2012 play of the same name.

Factbox-Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards took place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and were broadcast live on ABC television. The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners: BEST PICTURE

Filmmaking duo behind 'Everything Everywhere' win directing Oscar

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmakers who brought to life the off-kilter action-adventure movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," won the Academy Award on Sunday for best director.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Oscar for best international film

Germany's "All Quiet on the Western Front," a World War One epic with nine Oscar nominations this year, won the Academy Award for best international film on Sunday. The Netflix Inc film, directed by Edward Berger, depicts the horrors of trench warfare through the eyes of a young man initially keen to join the fight. It is the first German-language adaptation of a 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, which was also made into a best picture-winning film in 1930.

