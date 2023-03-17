Entertainment News Roundup: Russia's Navalny dedicates his part in Oscar movie to those fighting dictatorship; Russia's Oscar-winning opposition is mired in conflict and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Russia's Oscar-winning opposition is mired in conflict

Kremlin critics were cheered this week when a Western documentary about jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny won an Oscar, but his political movement is in turmoil and some Ukrainian politicians say the award is undeserved. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most high-profile domestic critic, is serving 11-1/2 years in jail in Russia after being convicted of fraud in two cases he and the West say were trumped up to silence him, and his anti-corruption organisation has been banned as extremist.

Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting steps down

The special prosecutor handling the case against actor Alec Baldwin in the 2021 "Rust" movie set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins announced on Tuesday she is stepping down, as Baldwin's lawyers had sought. The decision by special prosecutor Andrea Reeb came a month after Baldwin's attorney filed a motion to remove her because she is also a representative in the state legislature. The Baldwin team argued it violates the state constitution for a legislator to serve in another branch of government.

‘Shazam!' sequel pits superhero foster kids against formidable foes

Helen Mirren, the Oscar winning actor for "The Queen," wasn’t exactly a fan of superhero films, but then she saw "Shazam!" and felt a connection. “I loved the first “Shazam!” movie and it was one of the few superhero-ey type movies that I'd seen, and I loved it," Mirren told Reuters. "It was funny, it was charming, but it had this real heart to it."

Russia's Navalny dedicates his part in Oscar movie to those fighting dictatorship

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday dedicated his part in an Oscar-winning film about him to those fighting against dictatorship and war. Director Daniel Roher's film "Navalny", about the poisoning that nearly killed Russia's most prominent opposition figure and his detention upon returning to Moscow in 2021, won the Oscar for best feature documentary on Sunday.

