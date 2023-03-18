Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60; Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60 Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his commanding presence as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television drama "The Wire" and for his supporting work in the "John Wick" action-film series, died on Friday at age 60, his publicist said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 18:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60; Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper
Lance Reddick Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his commanding presence as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television drama "The Wire" and for his supporting work in the "John Wick" action-film series, died on Friday at age 60, his publicist said. Reddick died suddenly on Friday morning of natural causes, according to a statement issued by the publicist, Mia Hansen. No further details about the circumstances of his death were immediately disclosed.

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper

New Zealand actor Sam Neill is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, Guardian Australia reported on Saturday. The 75-year-old "Jurassic Park" actor was reportedly diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma - a rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma - last March after suffering swollen glands during press engagements for "Jurassic World Dominion".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023