Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60; Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper

No further details about the circumstances of his death were immediately disclosed. Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper New Zealand actor Sam Neill is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, Guardian Australia reported on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60; Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 60

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his commanding presence as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television drama "The Wire" and for his supporting work in the "John Wick" action-film series, died on Friday at age 60, his publicist said. Reddick died suddenly on Friday morning of natural causes, according to a statement issued by the publicist, Mia Hansen. No further details about the circumstances of his death were immediately disclosed.

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer' - paper

New Zealand actor Sam Neill is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, Guardian Australia reported on Saturday. The 75-year-old "Jurassic Park" actor was reportedly diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma - a rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma - last March after suffering swollen glands during press engagements for "Jurassic World Dominion".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023