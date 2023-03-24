Entertainment News Roundup: Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza; Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza

Thousands of people thronged on Thursday into Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's largest contemporary art fairs, to view large-scale installations from hanging money trees to a pumpkin 8 feet (2.4 m) tall. Participating galleries reported bumper sales.

Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling

U.S. President Joe Biden made an observation when conferring the National Medal of Arts on rocker Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday: "Bruce, some people are just born to run, man." Springsteen and a host of actors, authors, singers and other artists joined Biden in the White House East Room where they received either a National Medal of Arts or National Humanities Medal for their contributions to American society.

Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries

A key prosecution witness whose testimony helped convict Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes of fraud sued Walt Disney Co on Thursday over a recent Hulu miniseries that he says defamed him by portraying him as corrupt. Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, objected in a New York state court filing to a fictional character who held the same job in "The Dropout," which starred Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, chronicling her rise and fall at the blood-testing startup.

BBC halts 'Top Gear' filming following former cricketer Flintoff's December crash

The BBC has abandoned filming of the latest series of motoring programme "Top Gear" following an investigation into a December crash that injured former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, the British broadcaster said on Thursday. Flintoff, 45, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, was injured in a car crash during the filming of an episode in December and was said to be "lucky to be alive."

Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen

The fantasy world of "Dungeons & Dragons" came to a rainy London's Leicester Square on Thursday as actors Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez premiered their new film imagining of the popular role-playing game. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" hits cinemas from next week hoping to entice a new generation of fans with the game which first came out in 1974.

Dramas 'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations

Medical comedy-drama "This is Going to Hurt" and police series "The Responder" led nominations for Britain's BAFTA Television Awards on Wednesday, receiving six nods each, while live coverage of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and her state funeral were also recognised. Based on former doctor Adam Kay's memoir and set on an obstetrics ward at a London hospital, "This is Going to Hurt" secured a leading actor nomination for star Ben Whishaw as well as recognition as a mini series.

