Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza; Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling and more

Flintoff, 45, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, was injured in a car crash during the filming of an episode in December and was said to be "lucky to be alive." Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen The fantasy world of "Dungeons & Dragons" came to a rainy London's Leicester Square on Thursday as actors Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez premiered their new film imagining of the popular role-playing game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza; Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling and more
US President Joe Biden. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza

Thousands of people thronged on Thursday into Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's largest contemporary art fairs, to view large-scale installations from hanging money trees to a pumpkin 8 feet (2.4 m) tall. Participating galleries reported bumper sales.

Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling

U.S. President Joe Biden made an observation when conferring the National Medal of Arts on rocker Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday: "Bruce, some people are just born to run, man." Springsteen and a host of actors, authors, singers and other artists joined Biden in the White House East Room where they received either a National Medal of Arts or National Humanities Medal for their contributions to American society.

Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries

A key prosecution witness whose testimony helped convict Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes of fraud sued Walt Disney Co on Thursday over a recent Hulu miniseries that he says defamed him by portraying him as corrupt. Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, objected in a New York state court filing to a fictional character who held the same job in "The Dropout," which starred Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, chronicling her rise and fall at the blood-testing startup.

BBC halts 'Top Gear' filming following former cricketer Flintoff's December crash

The BBC has abandoned filming of the latest series of motoring programme "Top Gear" following an investigation into a December crash that injured former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, the British broadcaster said on Thursday. Flintoff, 45, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, was injured in a car crash during the filming of an episode in December and was said to be "lucky to be alive."

Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen

The fantasy world of "Dungeons & Dragons" came to a rainy London's Leicester Square on Thursday as actors Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez premiered their new film imagining of the popular role-playing game. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" hits cinemas from next week hoping to entice a new generation of fans with the game which first came out in 1974.

Dramas 'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations

Medical comedy-drama "This is Going to Hurt" and police series "The Responder" led nominations for Britain's BAFTA Television Awards on Wednesday, receiving six nods each, while live coverage of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and her state funeral were also recognised. Based on former doctor Adam Kay's memoir and set on an obstetrics ward at a London hospital, "This is Going to Hurt" secured a leading actor nomination for star Ben Whishaw as well as recognition as a mini series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023