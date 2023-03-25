Entertainment News Roundup: Queen and Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour back to North America; Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza

Thousands of people thronged on Thursday into Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's largest contemporary art fairs, to view large-scale installations from hanging money trees to a pumpkin 8 feet (2.4 m) tall. Participating galleries reported bumper sales.

Queen and Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour back to North America

British rockers Queen and U.S. singer Adam Lambert are heading out on the road again, bringing their updated and expanded Rhapsody Tour back to North America after four years. Guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Lambert announced on Friday they would return this autumn to the region where they first launched the tour in 2019.

Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries

A key prosecution witness whose testimony helped convict Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes of fraud sued Walt Disney Co on Thursday over a recent Hulu miniseries that he says defamed him by portraying him as corrupt. Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, objected in a New York state court filing to a fictional character who held the same job in "The Dropout," which starred Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, chronicling her rise and fall at the blood-testing startup.

'Top Gear' filming halted after presenter Flintoff's car crash

The making of the hugely popular BBC car show "Top Gear" has been halted following a crash during filming in December that left co-presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff with serious injuries, the broadcaster said late on Thursday. The BBC said it had concluded its investigation into the crash - which had initially led to filming being suspended - and that it would now halt filming.

Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen

The fantasy world of "Dungeons & Dragons" came to a rainy London's Leicester Square on Thursday as actors Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez premiered their new film imagining of the popular role-playing game. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" hits cinemas from next week hoping to entice a new generation of fans with the game which first came out in 1974.

