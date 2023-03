Entertainment News Roundup: Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries; 'Top Gear' filming halted after presenter Flintoff's car crash and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Queen and Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour back to North America

British rockers Queen and U.S. singer Adam Lambert are heading out on the road again, bringing their updated and expanded Rhapsody Tour back to North America after four years. Guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Lambert announced on Friday they would return this autumn to the region where they first launched the tour in 2019.

Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries

A key prosecution witness whose testimony helped convict Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes of fraud sued Walt Disney Co on Thursday over a recent Hulu miniseries that he says defamed him by portraying him as corrupt. Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, objected in a New York state court filing to a fictional character who held the same job in "The Dropout," which starred Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, chronicling her rise and fall at the blood-testing startup.

'Top Gear' filming halted after presenter Flintoff's car crash

The making of the hugely popular BBC car show "Top Gear" has been halted following a crash during filming in December that left co-presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff with serious injuries, the broadcaster said late on Thursday. The BBC said it had concluded its investigation into the crash - which had initially led to filming being suspended - and that it would now halt filming.

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision

Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday to testify that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah that left a man with a concussion and broken ribs, contradicting testimony from the lone witness to the incident. Paltrow, 50, said during cross examination that she was skiing with her two children, and said that in fact she was struck by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 in damages over the incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen

The fantasy world of "Dungeons & Dragons" came to a rainy London's Leicester Square on Thursday as actors Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez premiered their new film imagining of the popular role-playing game. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" hits cinemas from next week hoping to entice a new generation of fans with the game which first came out in 1974.

Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the "difficult decision to divorce." The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. In September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James.

'Rust' armorer attempts to block special prosecutor's appointment

The armorer charged in the New Mexico shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday challenged the district attorney's plan to appoint a new special prosecutor in the case after the last one was forced to resign. Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb resigned on March 15 after a legal challenge by lawyers for actor Alec Baldwin, who has also been charged in the 2021 shooting. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is expected to do the same.

