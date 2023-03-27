Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision; Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce' and more

Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb resigned on March 15 after a legal challenge by lawyers for actor Alec Baldwin, who has also been charged in the 2021 shooting.

27-03-2023
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision

Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday to testify that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah that left a man with a concussion and broken ribs, contradicting testimony from the lone witness to the incident. Paltrow, 50, said during cross examination that she was skiing with her two children, and said that in fact she was struck by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 in damages over the incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the "difficult decision to divorce." The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. In September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James.

'Rust' armorer attempts to block special prosecutor's appointment

The armorer charged in the New Mexico shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday challenged the district attorney's plan to appoint a new special prosecutor in the case after the last one was forced to resign. Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb resigned on March 15 after a legal challenge by lawyers for actor Alec Baldwin, who has also been charged in the 2021 shooting. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is expected to do the same.

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

