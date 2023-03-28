Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates; Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates British singer-songwriter Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency, adding new dates for her shows at Caesar's Palace. The "Hello" and "Someone Like You" chart-topper, 34, wrapped up her "Weekends with Adele" shows on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2023 02:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates; Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates

British singer-songwriter Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency, adding new dates for her shows at Caesar's Palace. The "Hello" and "Someone Like You" chart-topper, 34, wrapped up her "Weekends with Adele" shows on Saturday. Soon after, she shared on Instagram a picture of herself on stage alongside the caption "See you soon".

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision

Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday to testify that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah that left a man with a concussion and broken ribs, contradicting testimony from the lone witness to the incident. Paltrow, 50, said during cross examination that she was skiing with her two children, and said that in fact she was struck by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 in damages over the incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023