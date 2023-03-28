Entertainment News Roundup: Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates; Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates

British singer-songwriter Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency, adding new dates for her shows at Caesar's Palace. The "Hello" and "Someone Like You" chart-topper, 34, wrapped up her "Weekends with Adele" shows on Saturday. Soon after, she shared on Instagram a picture of herself on stage alongside the caption "See you soon".

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision

Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday to testify that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah that left a man with a concussion and broken ribs, contradicting testimony from the lone witness to the incident. Paltrow, 50, said during cross examination that she was skiing with her two children, and said that in fact she was struck by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 in damages over the incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

