Entertainment News Roundup: Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'; Chloe Bailey makes solo album debut with 'In Pieces' and more

Police investigator Yohan Vivès takes on the case, and while he digs into her life and interrogates suspect after suspect, he gets no closer to finding Clara's killer. Chloe Bailey makes solo album debut with 'In Pieces' U.S. singer and actress Chloe Bailey, half of sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle, releases her debut solo album on Friday, a record whose message she says is: it is OK to show your vulnerable side.

Chloe Bailey Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Crime dramas usually end with the culprit being caught, but French film "La Nuit du 12" ("The Night of the 12th") looks instead at how an unsolved murder takes its toll on the police investigator trying to solve it. Inspired by a real-life case described in Pauline Guéna’s book "18.3 - une année à la PJ" ("18.3 - A Year With the Crime Squad"), the film begins with the brutal murder of young woman Clara. Police investigator Yohan Vivès takes on the case, and while he digs into her life and interrogates suspect after suspect, he gets no closer to finding Clara's killer.

U.S. singer and actress Chloe Bailey, half of sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle, releases her debut solo album on Friday, a record whose message she says is: it is OK to show your vulnerable side. The 24-year-old, who has in the past faced an online backlash over her work and choice of outfits, has called the album, which she will take on a North American tour next month, "In Pieces".

Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday to testify that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah that left a man with a concussion and broken ribs, contradicting testimony from the lone witness to the incident. Paltrow, 50, said during cross examination that she was skiing with her two children, and said that in fact she was struck by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 in damages over the incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

