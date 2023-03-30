Black & White Ginger Ale by Diageo Sets Up A 'Table for Everyone' - Encourages Varied Perspectives, Fosters Inclusion, Ignites Meaningful Conversations

After two years of being boxed up, diverse connections and meaningful conversations have become more significant than ever. Throughout time, the spirit of sharing has remained uninhibited despite physical boundaries. As the world opens its heart to newer experiences, the craving for eloquent bonding continues.

Table for Everyone by Black & White Ginger Ale is a manifestation of this new world where the concept of sharing unleashes fresh dialogues. Amongst other aspects, it aims to influence discussions that enable people to discover similarities in differences for a more enriched experience. This unique platform creates new spaces and lays the table for meaningful conversations that forge new or rekindle existing friendships over unique culinary experiences.

Leading the way to bring the ethos of the campaign alive, Black & White Ginger Ale launches a unique game called 'Cards for Sharing'. The game is a playful yet inclusive device to encourage sharing through a few light-hearted, fun questions and some stimulating topics. It is designed in a way that when the right questions are asked, genuine answers come through, unravelling a whole new side of the narrator. The game and concept make sharing easy and exciting, transforming an ordinary table into a more inclusive and democratic one, where rich fulfilling dialogues take place. The brand believes that the game can lay out a stage where people can find new connections and reclaim experiences along the way thereby salvaging one's beliefs to widen their horizons. Further to this belief the brand has brought alive the 'Table for Everyone' experience alive across the country with over 1000 people taking a seat at the table and discovering more about each other with the 'Cards for Sharing'. The 'Table for Everyone' will continue to show up across the country over the next 5 months with pop-ups in different cities.

The brand has released two campaign films where people are seen sharing a table with their friends, peers, strangers and so on, reading out the questions from the cards and sharing their unscripted and heartfelt answers. Written and conceptualised by Virtue, the creative agency powered by Vice, the video showcases a diverse plethora of people sharing a table across spectrums of gender, ability, ethnicity and more. With every card played, a new piece of the narrator is unveiled leaving the 'table' a little more enriched. Sharing her thoughts on the launch, Shweta Jain, Chief Business Development Officer: Luxury, Reserve & Craft - India & South Asia at Diageo, said ''Black & White Ginger Ale is made of sharing over moments of meaningful connections and conversations, moments that it has been activating at the Table for Everyone series across food festivals, restaurants & even at home. We created 'Cards for Sharing' game as an enabler of sharing - triggering conversations that let people bring out their own authentic selves and share a diversity of personal experiences & perspectives.'' Sharing the experience of creating the game concept and launch campaign, Hayden Scott, Senior Creative Director, Virtue, the creative agency powered by Vice said, ''The stories we share are what bring us closer to each other. Why not find a way for people to sit together, share, listen and get to know each other better? So, we created Cards for Sharing a simple card game that encourages conversations and revelations. Black & White, a brand that is quite literally made for sharing was the perfect partner to make this idea come to life with our campaign Table for Everyone.'' Alongside the launch of the game, Black & White Ginger Ale's Table for Everyone is hosting unique experiences across multiple locations to spread the magic of sharing. The backdrops of which are scenic locations, be it a villa experience at Goa, the Hilltops of Shillong or cruises at Kolkata. Various cohorts will be joining to share their life experiences at these tables.

About Diageo India Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo Plc. The company manufactures, sells and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3000 employees, 39 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre. Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cO1QeGj9BFk Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034554/Black_and_White_Table_for_Everyone.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)