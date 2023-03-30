Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'

Crime dramas usually end with the culprit being caught, but French film "La Nuit du 12" ("The Night of the 12th") looks instead at how an unsolved murder takes its toll on the police investigator trying to solve it. Inspired by a real-life case described in Pauline Guéna's book "18.3 - une année à la PJ" ("18.3 - A Year With the Crime Squad"), the film begins with the brutal murder of young woman Clara. Police investigator Yohan Vivès takes on the case, and while he digs into her life and interrogates suspect after suspect, he gets no closer to finding Clara's killer.

Chloe Bailey makes solo album debut with 'In Pieces'

U.S. singer and actress Chloe Bailey, half of sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle, releases her debut solo album on Friday, a record whose message she says is: it is OK to show your vulnerable side. The 24-year-old, who has in the past faced an online backlash over her work and choice of outfits, has called the album, which she will take on a North American tour next month, "In Pieces".

Disney lays off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter

Walt Disney Co has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter as part of a cost-cutting campaign, a source confirmed on Wednesday. Perlmutter, 80, had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid this year to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board.

US actor Jeremy Renner says he broke over 30 bones in snowplow accident

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones and sustained a collapsed lung and pierced liver in a January snowplow accident, disclosing for the first time the full extent of his injuries. The actor, 52, spoke in an interview with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer, and clips were released on Wednesday. The interview will air April 6.

Study finds diversity stunted in theatrical film roles but better in streaming

Despite the Oscars triumph of Asian-led film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the diversity of leading roles in 2022's theatrical films slid to pre-pandemic levels, UCLA researchers found in a study released on Thursday. The annual UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report looked at 88 films released in cinemas last year and found that 21.6% of lead roles were filled by minorities.

