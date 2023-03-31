Entertainment News Roundup: Disney lays off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter; US actor Jeremy Renner says he broke over 30 bones in snowplow accident and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney lays off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter

Walt Disney Co has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter as part of a cost-cutting campaign, a source confirmed on Wednesday. Perlmutter, 80, had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid this year to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board.

US actor Jeremy Renner says he broke over 30 bones in snowplow accident

"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones and sustained a collapsed lung and pierced liver in a January snowplow accident, disclosing for the first time the full extent of his injuries. The actor, 52, spoke in an interview with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer, and clips were released on Wednesday. The interview will air April 6.

'Scott Pilgrim' cast members will reunite in Netflix anime series

Brie Larson, Michael Cera and other cast members from the 2010 film "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" will return for an upcoming Netflix anime series based on the popular graphic novels about a slacker pursuing love. Netflix posted a cast announcement video on YouTube and other social media platforms on Thursday. The show's development was announced in January 2022, but the voice actors had yet to be unveiled.

Blackpink's Jisoo makes solo debut with 'ME'

K-pop group Blackpink's Jisoo became the last member to make a solo debut with her EP "ME" released on Friday. Having debuted in 2016, Blackpink has become one of the biggest girl groups in the world, breaking records such as having the most subscribers on YouTube as an artist.

'Rust' set manager's plea deal to be considered Friday

A Santa Fe judge on Friday was to consider a plea deal that could bring the first conviction for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico. Dave Halls, first assistant director on "Rust," in January entered an agreement with prosecutors to plead no contest to the misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon for his role in Hutchins' death.

Study finds diversity stunted in theatrical film roles but better in streaming

Despite the Oscars triumph of Asian-led film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the diversity of leading roles in 2022's theatrical films slid to pre-pandemic levels, UCLA researchers found in a study released on Thursday. The annual UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report looked at 88 films released in cinemas last year and found that 21.6% of lead roles were filled by minorities.

Jury sides with Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah ski crash trial

A jury in Utah ruled on Thursday that Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for injuries sustained by a man during a ski slope collision at an upscale Park City resort in 2016. Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, suffered a concussion and four broken ribs in the incident. He said the injuries led to a traumatic brain injury and had sought more than $300,000 in damages from Paltrow at a civil trial.

