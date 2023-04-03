Entertainment News Roundup: Japan's Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of 'The Last Emperor' score, dies aged 71; Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Japan's Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of 'The Last Emperor' score, dies aged 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar-winning Japanese composer famed for his scores for "The Last Emperor", "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" and other epic films, has died aged 71. Sakamoto was also known for his acting, and for his work with the pioneering electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO) which he co-founded.

Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing

Cineworld Group Plc is planning to raise $2.26 billion, according to a court filing on Sunday, as the theater chain aims to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the first half of 2023.

The fundraising will consist of a first lien senior secured debt credit facility of $1.46 billion and issuance of new common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $800 million, according the filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of Texas.

