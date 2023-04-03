Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter joins cast of Nicole Kidman starrer limited series 'The Perfect Couple'

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar has now joined the star cast of Nicole Kidman starrer limited series 'The Perfect Couple'.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:45 IST
Ishaan Khatter joins cast of Nicole Kidman starrer limited series 'The Perfect Couple'
Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has now joined the star cast of Nicole Kidman starrer limited series 'The Perfect Couple'. The series is an official adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel.

Apart from them, the series also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani. According to Variety, a US-based media house, the official logline states, "Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Shooter Dival, the groom's best friend.

However, Howle will play Benji Winbury; the Groom, Fanning will play Abby Winbury, the Sister-in-Law; Fahy will play Merritt Monaco, the Bride's Best Friend; Reynor will play Thomas Winbury, the Groom's Brother; Nivola will play Will Winbury, the Groom's Brother; Isaac will play Chloe Carter; the Chief of Police's Daughter; Champlin will play Nikki Henry, the Detective; Adjani will recur as Isabel Nallet, the Family Friend, reported Variety. The makers of the series are all set to begin production work in April second week.

He will be seen next in an upcoming period war film 'Pippa' along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

