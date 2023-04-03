Left Menu

"I forgave and moved on..." Priyanka Chopra on why she spoke about being cornered in Bollywood after all these years

Priyanka recently made headlines with her explosive interview against Bollywood. In an international podcast, she opened up about how some people pushed her into a corner, eventually leading to her exit from Bollywood. However, she did not take any names.

03-04-2023
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka's revelation caught everyone's attention, especially back home. And now at a promotional event of her upcoming series 'Citadel' in Mumbai on Monday, the actress shared that she has made peace with it (past). When asked about why she chose to speak about it after all these years, Priyanka said, "On that podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. I was talking about the truth of my journey and I think now I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now, where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt."

Priyanka's revelation caught everyone's attention, especially back home. And now at a promotional event of her upcoming series 'Citadel' in Mumbai on Monday, the actress shared that she has made peace with it (past). When asked about why she chose to speak about it after all these years, Priyanka said, "On that podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. I was talking about the truth of my journey and I think now I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now, where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt."

She added, "I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave, I moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner." Priyanka's interview also prompted singer-composer Amaal Mallik to react.

He wrote on Twitter, "Well it's something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don't do as many Bollywood films? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often...See what they tried to do to this amazing woman..." Actress Kangana Ranaut also came out in support of Priyanka Chopra after her explosive interview went viral.

"Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaud their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high, it challenges everything they ever believed," she had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

