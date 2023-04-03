Left Menu

Trump departs Florida for New York ahead of arraignment

PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:40 IST
Trump departs Florida for New York ahead of arraignment

Former President Donald Trump left Florida Monday on a flight to New York, where he is to be arraigned on Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Trump's personal plane took off from Palm Beach International Airport early Monday afternoon. He was expected to arrive at LaGuardia Airport later in the day before heading to Trump Tower.

Trump, the first former US president to be charged with a crime, is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges of falsifying business records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023