Actor Vivek Oberoi Inaugurated Solitario's New Store at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune

Solitario, a leading luxury brand that offers the finest lab-grown diamonds of superior quality, has added another jewel to its crown by launching its second store in the city. The brand-new store spread across 1000 sq. feet is located at Phoenix Marketcity Pune, regarded as one of the most popular luxury shopping destinations. The brand is a pioneer in the lab-grown diamond industry and was launched by Bollywood actor and producer VivekAnandOberoi, who is also one of the co-founders & ambassador of Solitario. The grand opening of the store was graced by the presence of Oberoi along with the other co-founders, Mr. Ricky Vasandani and Mr.SatishDaryanani. During the launch, Bollywood actor, producer & Co-Founder of Solitario, Vivek Anand Oberoi, said, "I am glad to be a part of this launch, as it offers the people of Pune a unique opportunity to enrich their lifestyles with a blend of innovative diamond technology and elegant everyday designs. We believe that everyone deserves access to beautiful, high-quality diamonds at an affordable price, and Solitario is committed to making that a reality." Commenting on the store launch, Mr. Anshuman S Bharadwaj, Centre Director, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune said "We are thrilled to welcome our newest addition to the Phoenix Marketcity family - Solitario store that showcases exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled beauty. The launch of this store marks an important milestone for us, as we continue to provide our shoppers with an unrivaled shopping experience. We are confident that our patrons will be enamored by the exquisite pieces on display, and we look forward to seeing them leave the store feeling truly radiant." The Pune store is offering a wide range of stunning lab-grown diamonds, including elegant earrings and pendants for women, as well as trendy jewelry options for men. With a fully equipped diamond-cutting factory in Pune, India, Solitario has stores in Pune, Goa and Ludhiana, along with plans to grow across the nation with pan-India diamond stores. Solitario's expansion plans are making swift progress as the brand also has its sights set on global expansion. Phoenix Marketcity is Pune's, largest and only lifestyle, shopping and entertainment destination. It brings together, under one roof, an unimaginable collection of diverse offerings matching the needs of a modern city, the ultimate blend of traditional and modern shopping. The mall consists of a sprawling courtyard, hypermarket, departmental, bookstore; kids play zone, electronics, toy stores and PVR Cinemas.

To know more please click here: www.instagram.com/p/CqlD-YcuPY4/ Image:Mr.SatishDaryanani, Mr.VivekAnandOberoi and Mr. Ricky Vasandani

