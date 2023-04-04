Entertainment News Roundup: Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan's approval for film 'Air'; Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of 'Moana' is in the works and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan's approval for film 'Air'

Actor Ben Affleck is hopeful for basketball legend Michael Jordan’s seal of approval after directing the biographical sports film, "Air," which is based on Jordan’s historic deal with the Nike shoe brand. Despite glowing reviews from critics and audiences since its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, the retired Chicago Bull’s verdict on the movie still is not in. The movie premieres on Wednesday in theaters and will later stream on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of 'Moana' is in the works

Walt Disney Co is developing a live-action version of its animated movie hit "Moana," star Dwayne Johnson announced at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Monday. "Moana" is set in ancient Polynesia and tells the story of a teenage girl who sets sail on an epic journey to help save her tribe.

Japan's Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of 'The Last Emperor' score, dies aged 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar-winning Japanese composer famed for his scores for "The Last Emperor", "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" and other epic films, has died aged 71. Sakamoto was also known for his acting, and for his work with the pioneering electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO) which he co-founded.

Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing

Cineworld Group Plc is planning to raise $2.26 billion, according to a court filing on Sunday, as the theater chain aims to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the first half of 2023.

The fundraising will consist of a first lien senior secured debt credit facility of $1.46 billion and issuance of new common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $800 million, according the filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of Texas.

Leonardo DiCaprio says Malaysian financier planned to donate to Obama's 2012 campaign

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio told a Washington jury on Monday that Malaysian financier Jho Low revealed his plans to donate up to $30 million to help U.S. President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign in what prosecutors allege was part of an illegal foreign influence operation. "It was a casual conversation about what party he was in support of," DiCaprio said, telling jurors that Low said he planned on giving "a significant donation" to the Democratic Party that was "somewhere to the tune of $20-30 million."

