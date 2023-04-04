Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra brings A-game to Citadel red carpet, Rekha, Varun Dhawan too mark their presence

The Asia Pacific premiere of her international web series 'Citadel' in Mumbai saw Priyanka slaying the red carpet look in turquoise blue high-slit gown.

Priyanka Chopra brings A-game to Citadel red carpet, Rekha, Varun Dhawan too mark their presence
Priyanka Chopra (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
When it comes to ruling the red carpet, global icon Priyanka Chopra tops the list. The Asia Pacific premiere of her international web series 'Citadel' in Mumbai saw Priyanka slaying the red carpet look in turquoise blue high-slit gown. She paired her stunning ensemble with black heels.

For the glam, she kept her make up minimal. Her smokey eyes caught the attention. Take a look at how Priyanka made heads turn on the special day with her fashionable avatar.

Priyanka made stylish entry at the premiere night with her 'Citadel' co-star Richard Madden. Richard looked dapper in a charcoal grey suit. The duo was all smiles while posing for paps on Tuesday night.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also spotted at the screening. She was twinning with her daughter in blue. Evergreen actress Rekha also marked her presence at the special screening of 'Citadel'.

Like always she pulled of saree with grace and her awestruck ada. Varun Dhawan, who will headline the Indian version of Priyanka's 'Citadel', came for the screening with the creators Raj and DK.

Have a look at the trio's pictures Raj and DK are directing the Hindi version of Citadel, which is originally helmed by The Russo Brothers.

Celebrities like Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur also posed on the red carpet. Check out who's who of Bollywood came to cheer for Priyanka for her special day.

Priyanka and Richard-starrer 'Citadel' will be out on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. (ANI)

