Samantha said, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 23:27 IST
"There's no wall between South and North films," believes Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Film actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come down to Mumbai for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam'. As the barrier between north and south films has been diminishing over the years, Samantha told ANI, "There's no wall between North and South films now. I don't want to engage in any debate over this. As an actor, it gives me immense pleasure that I can work in films across languages. Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages."

'Shaakuntalam' is based on a popular Indian play 'Shakuntala' by Kalidasa. Shakuntala was the wife of king Dushyant and the mother of emperor Bharata. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Asked about the movie, Samantha said, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects." Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. Expressing her feeling, she said, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

