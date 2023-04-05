Left Menu

Samsung partners with JioCinema to bring stadium-like IPL experience to its consumers

Updated: 05-04-2023 15:42 IST
Samsung partners with JioCinema to bring stadium-like IPL experience to its consumers
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
Samsung India has partnered with JioCinema to enable its customers to relish a stadium-like immersive experience while watching the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, along with various entertainment options offered by the platform.

"By combining the cutting-edge technology of Samsung with JioCinema's digital-first, world-class offerings and features, this partnership creates a synergy that will provide consumers with the ultimate viewing experience," said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava.

The JioCinema app will be pre-installed on all Samsung TV models from 2018 onwards and all Samsung Smart Monitor models from 2022 onwards. The app will appear on the home screen of the devices.

In addition, users can enjoy JioCinema content on Samsung smartphones, allowing for a smooth multi-screen viewing experience with added flexibility and convenience.

"With in-home entertainment becoming a norm, the partnership between Samsung and JioCinema gives us an opportunity to provide our consumers with the best of both worlds – their favourite shows on the big screen, in their living spaces. As the biggest and most awaited Indian cricket tournament beings, we are offering our consumers an opportunity to indulge in the sensation of the game, with an immersive, stadium-like experience at their homes with Samsung TVs," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP of Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

