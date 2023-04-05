Top Kannada actor Sudeep backs CM Bommai as BJP gets "star power" for campaigning

Leading Kannada film actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, on Wednesday announced his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the poll-bound Karnataka, giving ''star power'' to the ruling BJP's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections. Bommai said Sudeep supporting him means the actor would campaign for the BJP. Sudeep, who has a huge fan following in the State and one of the highest paid actors of Kannada cinema, however, made it clear that he is not entering politics, neither is he contesting the poll. The actor also indicated that he was not backing a party. Stressing his affection and respect for the Chief Minister and recalling that he stood by him during his difficult times and shared a very close bond with his family, the actor announced his support to Bommai.

Sudeep, best known for his performance in films such as 'Swathi Muthu', 'Kempe Gowda', 'Eega', and 'Pailwaan', hails from Shivamogga district and belongs to Valmiki Nayaka community, the largest tribes in the ST category, in the State.

Sudeep, 49, who has acted in movies in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Kannada, said he would campaign for ''some of the people he (Bommai) wants him to support. ''I will go by what he (Bommai) wants, his requirements. I am not entering politics'', he said.

Bommai, who was sitting next to him at the press conference, said he had told Sudeep that even though he is not joining the BJP, his campaigning is ''necessary''. When Sudeep says he is extending me support, it means along with me he would campaign for the BJP .''Sudeep doesn't belong to any party. He has come to support me, and the party I belong to''. ''Sudeep's support gives big strength to BJP's campaign'', the Chief Minister said.

Earlier speaking to reporters outside his residence before heading to the hotel, where he addressed the media with the Chief Minister, Ministers R Ashoka, K Sudhakar, and Muniratna, the actor said: ''If you think I am in favour of a party, I have not done any such thing''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)