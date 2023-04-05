Vidhi Singhania unveils a new store in New Delhi, featuring an exquisite collection of handwoven heirlooms

New Delhi, April 5, 2023: Vidhi Singhania, a renowned fashion designer, opened a new store in the Defence Colony, New Delhi on March 23, 2023. The store offers a stunning collection of handwoven heirlooms that blend India's rich cultural heritage with modern design. The opening ceremony was attended by luxury influencers, journalists, and Vidhi's loyal customers.

The new collection, called RANISA, features a range of elegant sarees, lehengas, ensembles, and blouses, both stitched and unstitched, along with exquisite handcrafted potlis that add a touch of luxury to any outfit. The collection is inspired by the regal threads of Benaras and the immaculate Kota Doria Khats, making it perfect for a variety of occasions, from casual to formal.

In addition to the new collection, Vidhi Singhania's Home Collection, which showcases Indian ethos and aesthetics with contemporary elements, is also available at the store. Vidhi aims to promote the finest textiles and crafts while preserving India's traditions and techniques.

Speaking about the new store Vidhi Singhania shared, ''We pay great attention to detail when creating each piece, emphasizing the unique and individual characteristics of every textile. We're excited about the new store and the countless possibilities it holds.'' Vidhi Singhania's flawless craft conversation continues with this new store, creating sarees that embody a woman's hopes and aspirations for every occasion. From the boardroom to a cocktail soirée, a casual luncheon to a traditional pooja, a business delegation to cherished wedding celebrations, Vidhi Singhania's creations can carry you through it all.

For more information on the collection, visit her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vidhi_singhania/?hl=en Address: D-6 Defence Colony, New Delhi - 110024 Store number - 9871090235 About Vidhi Singhania: Vidhi Singhania is a celebrated designer known for her handwoven heirlooms that embody India's rich cultural heritage. She has been showcasing her Quiet Luxury collections for 25 years, blending tradition and contemporary aesthetics. Vidhi Singhania is committed to keeping India's rich textile heritage alive through her exquisite designs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)