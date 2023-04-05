Left Menu

Vidhi Singhania unveils a new store in New Delhi, featuring an exquisite collection of handwoven heirlooms

From the boardroom to a cocktail soire, a casual luncheon to a traditional pooja, a business delegation to cherished wedding celebrations, Vidhi Singhanias creations can carry you through it all.For more information on the collection, visit her Instagram httpswww.instagram.comvidhisinghaniahlen Address D-6 Defence Colony, New Delhi - 110024 Store number - 9871090235 About Vidhi Singhania Vidhi Singhania is a celebrated designer known for her handwoven heirlooms that embody Indias rich cultural heritage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:54 IST
Vidhi Singhania unveils a new store in New Delhi, featuring an exquisite collection of handwoven heirlooms
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, April 5, 2023: Vidhi Singhania, a renowned fashion designer, opened a new store in the Defence Colony, New Delhi on March 23, 2023. The store offers a stunning collection of handwoven heirlooms that blend India's rich cultural heritage with modern design. The opening ceremony was attended by luxury influencers, journalists, and Vidhi's loyal customers.

The new collection, called RANISA, features a range of elegant sarees, lehengas, ensembles, and blouses, both stitched and unstitched, along with exquisite handcrafted potlis that add a touch of luxury to any outfit. The collection is inspired by the regal threads of Benaras and the immaculate Kota Doria Khats, making it perfect for a variety of occasions, from casual to formal.

In addition to the new collection, Vidhi Singhania's Home Collection, which showcases Indian ethos and aesthetics with contemporary elements, is also available at the store. Vidhi aims to promote the finest textiles and crafts while preserving India's traditions and techniques.

Speaking about the new store Vidhi Singhania shared, ''We pay great attention to detail when creating each piece, emphasizing the unique and individual characteristics of every textile. We're excited about the new store and the countless possibilities it holds.'' Vidhi Singhania's flawless craft conversation continues with this new store, creating sarees that embody a woman's hopes and aspirations for every occasion. From the boardroom to a cocktail soirée, a casual luncheon to a traditional pooja, a business delegation to cherished wedding celebrations, Vidhi Singhania's creations can carry you through it all.

For more information on the collection, visit her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vidhi_singhania/?hl=en Address: D-6 Defence Colony, New Delhi - 110024 Store number - 9871090235 About Vidhi Singhania: Vidhi Singhania is a celebrated designer known for her handwoven heirlooms that embody India's rich cultural heritage. She has been showcasing her Quiet Luxury collections for 25 years, blending tradition and contemporary aesthetics. Vidhi Singhania is committed to keeping India's rich textile heritage alive through her exquisite designs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023