'Naatu Naatu' music composer MM Keeravaani receives Padma Shri

Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keeravaani, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:57 IST
MM Keeravaani, President Murmu (Image source: ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keeravaani, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

MM Keeravaani is the composer behind 'RRR's widely popular number 'Naatu Naatu' who won the prestigious Oscar and a Golden Globe award this year in the 'Best Original Song' category. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravaani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Keeravaani, the composer of RRR's upbeat music, also performs under the name MM Kreem and is responsible for a number of enduring melodies from the Hindi film industry's 1990s and early 2000s, including 'Tum mile dil khile' from Criminal (1995), which is frequently mistaken for an AR Rahman composition. Additionally, there was 'Gali mein aaj chand nikla' in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' (1998), 'Sur' (2002), and 'Jism' (2003), as well as in Sudhir Mishra's 'Iss Raat ki Subah Nahi' (1996) and 'O saathiya' from 'Saaya' (2003). Paheli in 2005 and Sur in 2002 were two other masterpieces he produced.

Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. (ANI)

