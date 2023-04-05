Left Menu

Raveena Tandon receives Padma Shri from President Murmu

Actor Raveena Tandon, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:08 IST
Raveena Tandon, President Murmu (Image source: ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Raveena Tandon, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

Expressing her gratitude for being picked for the top honour, Tandon earlier said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father." Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood with blockbusters such as 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Satta', 'Shool', and many more.

She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the pan-India blockbuster 'KGF 2'. Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

