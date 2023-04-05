Left Menu

U'khand: Portals of Hemkund Sahib to reopen for devotees on May 10

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:19 IST
U'khand: Portals of Hemkund Sahib to reopen for devotees on May 10
  • Country:
  • India

The portals of the highest Sikh shrine in the world Hemkund Sahib will be opened for devotees on May 10, officials said on Wednesday.

The date for the opening of the gurudwara, situated at a height of over 13,000 feet in the Garhwal Himalayas, was announced by Hemkund Sahib Management Trust president Narendrajeet Singh Bindra here after a meeting with Chief Secretary SS Sandhu.

Hemkund Sahib is closed for devotees every winter like the famous four Himalayan temples, also known as Char Dham, due to snowbound conditions prevailing in the area. There is still a thick layer of snow on way to Hemkund Sahib which Army jawans will start to clear from April 20, Bindra said.

Hemkund Sahib, where 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh meditated, is considered the highest Sikh shrine in the world.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the shrine every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023