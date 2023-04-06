Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival; Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan's approval for film 'Air' and more

Depp plays the king in the movie, which will have its world premiere at Cannes on May 16. Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest When actor Russell Crowe began reading about the history of real-life Catholic priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who claimed to have performed over 50,000 exorcisms, he was intrigued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 02:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan's approval for film 'Air'

Actor Ben Affleck is hopeful for basketball legend Michael Jordan’s seal of approval after directing the biographical sports film, "Air," which is based on Jordan’s historic deal with the Nike shoe brand. Despite glowing reviews from critics and audiences since its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, the retired Chicago Bull’s verdict on the movie still is not in. The movie premieres on Wednesday in theaters and will later stream on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

Leonardo DiCaprio says Malaysian financier planned to donate to Obama's 2012 campaign

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio told a Washington jury on Monday that Malaysian financier Jho Low revealed his plans to donate up to $30 million to help U.S. President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign in what prosecutors allege was part of an illegal foreign influence operation. "It was a casual conversation about what party he was in support of," DiCaprio said, telling jurors that Low said he planned on giving "a significant donation" to the Democratic Party that was "somewhere to the tune of $20-30 million."

New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp's first live-action film since the widely watched defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was selected as the opening movie for next month's Cannes Film Festival in France, organizers said on Wednesday. The French-language film "Jeanne du Barry" stars director Maïwenn Le Besco, known as Maiwenn, as Jeanne Becu, a woman who rose from poverty to the circles of King Louis XV. Depp plays the king in the movie, which will have its world premiere at Cannes on May 16.

Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest

When actor Russell Crowe began reading about the history of real-life Catholic priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who claimed to have performed over 50,000 exorcisms, he was intrigued. “He left behind a whole bunch of his first-person experiences to read through. I think there are like a dozen books or something like that, you know. So, it was just his journey that really fascinated me to start with,” the 58-year-old said.

