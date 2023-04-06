Left Menu

Rare manuscript that paved way for British monarchy's return up for auction

The Declaration of Breda was issued by Charles II from the Netherlands in 1660, offering reconciliation and a general pardon for crimes committed during the English Civil War which saw Charles I ousted and later executed, and Britain briefly become a republic under Oliver Cromwell. One of two surviving copies is to go under the hammer in May at London auction house Sotheby's, a couple of days before the current monarch King Charles III is crowned at London's Westminster Abbey.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 04:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 04:31 IST
Rare manuscript that paved way for British monarchy's return up for auction

A rare 17th-century manuscript, which was key to the restoration of the British monarchy under King Charles II a decade after the execution of his father, will be auctioned next month, coinciding with the coronation of his current namesake. The Declaration of Breda was issued by Charles II from the Netherlands in 1660, offering reconciliation and a general pardon for crimes committed during the English Civil War which saw Charles I ousted and later executed, and Britain briefly become a republic under Oliver Cromwell.

One of two surviving copies is to go under the hammer in May at London auction house Sotheby's, a couple of days before the current monarch King Charles III is crowned at London's Westminster Abbey. "Alongside the Magna Carta, the Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement, this is one of a small number of transformational royal documents that have changed royal power forever, and as such it is the most important of its kind to ever appear for public sale," said Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby's Manuscripts specialist.

"It is through this declaration that in 1660 the monarchy was re-established and the terms by which they would rule agreed, which still apply today, 350 years later as Charles III ascends the throne." Sotheby's said five copies of the declaration were made, with the only other surviving one kept in the parliamentary archives.

The copy up for auction, with an estimated price of between 400,000 and 600,000 pounds ($500,000 and $750,000), was sent to the navy where it was read to the fleet by famous diarist Samuel Pepys in his role as secretary to General at Sea Edward Montagu. ($1 = 0.8019 pound)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023