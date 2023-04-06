Didn't have confidence to play a princess on screen: Samantha on 'Shaakuntalam'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday said she had initially turned down the offer to headline the upcoming film ''Shaakuntalam'' as she didn't have the confidence to pull off the mythological character often described as the ''symbol of perfection''. The Telugu film, based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play "Abhijnana Shakuntalam", is set to release in theatres on April 14.

Billed as a whimsical tale, "Shaakuntalam" revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan of "Sufiyum Sujatayum" fame.

After playing a gritty role in the second season of ''The Family Man'', Samantha said she was scared to step into the world of ''Shaakuntalam''.

''I had first said no because I was doing 'The Family Man 2', in which I had a real role. Since childhood, Disney has been my favourite genre. Irrespective of whether I am happy or sad, I would watch Disney films. So, I did not have confidence that I could play Shakuntala, a princess, a symbol of perfection. ''I was scared. If you see, in the last three years, I have been taking on a lot of challenges. Then I spoke to the producer, Dil Raju, who had a lot of confidence (in me). I thought of taking it (up) as a challenge because it is my only chance to play a role that I dreamt of as a child,'' the 35-year-old actor told reporters here.

She was speaking at the trailer launch press conference of ''Shaakuntalam''.

Dev, whose credits also include Malayalam film ''Panthrandu'', said he is happy to have his first pan-India release in ''Shaakuntalam''.

''It is a dream debut. We shot in Telugu and it is my first pan-India film and I did it with Samantha. I am so, so happy. It was a great experience,'' he said. He also praised Samantha for helping him with the Telugu language.

''It was very difficult for me initially as Telugu is not my mother tongue, it is a very new language. She supported me to get the best... Her support helped me bring the chemistry out,'' Dev added. Gunasekhar, the director of ''Shaakuntalam'', expressed his gratitude to legendary filmmaker V Shantaram for inspiring him to make the film. ''On this occasion, I would like to remember V Shantaram sir, who made two films on the same subject, like 'Shakuntala', in 1943 and he made 'Stree' in the 1960s. He is a great inspiration for technicians like us. I am honoured. I am happy I got to do this film,'' he said. Asked if life had changed post ''The Family Man 2'' and the hit song ''Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'' from ''Pushpa: The Rise'', Samantha said, ''Somebody has to tell my dogs, I am a pan-India star... I don't think it has changed at all. I am only a star till 6pm and after that my life is extremely normal. Nothing has changed in my head at least.'' She is grateful to have received diverse work opportunities, including the Indian chapter of the Prime Video series ''Citadel'', the actor said.

''I didn't expect I would come this far. I feel very privileged with the kind of roles that I am doing. Like, I am working on 'Citadel' and everyday was exhilarating, it is so fulfilling. I am so happy. ''It is tough. But yet it is so fulfilling for a woman to do action and not have a hero saving her all the time. So, it is great. It is a new phase for me and I am enjoying it,'' she added.

''Shaakuntalam'' is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

