Cannes Film Festival and Kering to honour Michelle Yeoh with Women in Motion Award

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:30 IST
Michelle Yeoh. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Michelle Yeoh will be felicitated with another prestigious award. Kering and the Cannes Film Festival announced on Thursday that Yeoh will be presented with a Women in Motion Award during next month's festival.

The trophy will be presented at Cannes during the official Women In Motion dinner that shines a light on women and their contributions to cinema, an event that launched in 2015. Since then, honorees have included Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, Salma Hayek and Viola Davis. Yeoh said she's "very moved" by the honour. "I'm convinced that times are changing," she said. "Public awareness has certainly grown in recent years. It's vital that women -- in front of the camera and behind it -- keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world."

Kering chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault praised the actress for shattering "every stereotype" through her work on screen. "Together with the Festival de Cannes, we wanted to recognize her significant contribution to cinema, and her ability to inspire future generations of talent. Presenting her with the Women In Motion Award was the obvious choice," he added. In addition to an Oscar for best actress, Yeoh won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Spirit Award during the recent awards season, among many other critical accolades. She next stars in the Disney+ series 'American Born Chinese', Netflix's 'The Brothers Sun', James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequels, Jon M. Chu's 'Wicked' and Kenneth Branagh's 'A Haunting in Venice'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

