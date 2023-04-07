Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival; Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest

Depp plays the king in the movie, which will have its world premiere at Cannes on May 16. Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest When actor Russell Crowe began reading about the history of real-life Catholic priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who claimed to have performed over 50,000 exorcisms, he was intrigued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 02:26 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp's first live-action film since the widely watched defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was selected as the opening movie for next month's Cannes Film Festival in France, organizers said on Wednesday. The French-language film "Jeanne du Barry" stars director Maïwenn Le Besco, known as Maiwenn, as Jeanne Becu, a woman who rose from poverty to the circles of King Louis XV. Depp plays the king in the movie, which will have its world premiere at Cannes on May 16.

Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest

When actor Russell Crowe began reading about the history of real-life Catholic priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who claimed to have performed over 50,000 exorcisms, he was intrigued. “He left behind a whole bunch of his first-person experiences to read through. I think there are like a dozen books or something like that, you know. So, it was just his journey that really fascinated me to start with,” the 58-year-old said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

