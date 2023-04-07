Left Menu

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s song 'Mera Na' released posthumously

A month after his death, SYL was released on Moosewalas YouTube channel.The track, which touched upon the contentious issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link canal between Punjab and Haryana, was later blocked by the video sharing platform.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A new song of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, titled ''Mera Na'', was released on Friday, a month ahead of his first death anniversary.

The song was released on the late singer's social media handles, which are managed by his family. On YouTube, the track has already garnered over 2.8 million views and 1 million likes. Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who had met Moosewala's parents last year in the UK, has done rap for the track. Steel Banglez has given the music.

The video features various shots of Moosewala's photos and paintings on walls, newspapers and trucks as well as his performance videos playing on billboards in various cities.

Towards the end, the camera focuses on a flag which has 'Justice For Sidhu Moosewala' written over his photograph.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.

''Mera Na'' is the third song to be posthumously released from Moosewala. A month after his death, ''SYL'' was released on Moosewala's YouTube channel.

The track, which touched upon the contentious issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link canal between Punjab and Haryana, was later blocked by the video sharing platform. In November, another song ''Vaar'' was released. Sung and composed by Moosewala, it lauded the valour of legendary Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa.

