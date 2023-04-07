Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Section 84' adds Nimrat Kaur to cast

Actor Nimrat Kaur has joined the cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchans upcoming movie Section 84, the makers announced Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:44 IST
Actor Nimrat Kaur has joined the cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie ''Section 84'', the makers announced Friday.

The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of ''Te3n'' and ''The Girl On The Trailer'' fame. It will also feature actors Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Kaur, known for performances in movies ''The Lunchbox'' and ''Airlift'', said she is excited to collaborate with Bachchan and Dasgupta.

''Embarking on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life with the unsurpassable privilege of being immortalised on screen with Mr Amitabh Bachchan. So grateful to Ribhu Dasgupta for this incredible and riveting opportunity,'' the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

''Section 84'' marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following TV miniseries ''Yudh'' and ''Te3n''.

The upcoming movie is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.

Kaur was most recently seen in Netflix's ''Dasvi'', co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next star in social thriller ''Happy Teacher's Day''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

