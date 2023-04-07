Left Menu

R Madhavan to play inventor GD Naidu in his next film

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:48 IST
R Madhavan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor R Madhavan is set to essay the role of Indian inventor and engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (GD Naidu), in his next feature film.

Naidu, referred to as the ‘Edison of India’, is credited for the manufacturing of the first electric motor in India. He made significant contributions to a variety of fields, including mechanical, electrical and agricultural.

The project was announced by production banner Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited on its social media handle.

“Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited signed with GD Naidu charities to make a Biopic on the life and achievements of Miracle man #GDNaidu with @ActorMadhavan as the lead,” the makers said in a tweet.

Filmmaker Krishna Kumar is attached to direct the movie.

Madhavan was last seen playing the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in biopic “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”, which he also directed.

