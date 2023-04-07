Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan to start shooting for Kabir Khan's film in May?

Kartik Aaryan is expected to start shooting for filmmaker Kabir Khan's film in May this year. More details regarding the project are awaited.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:42 IST
Kartik Aaryan to start shooting for Kabir Khan's film in May?
Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kartik Aaryan is expected to start shooting for filmmaker Kabir Khan's film in May this year. Talking about the much-awaited film at a recent event, Kabir Khan revealed, "It's a fascinating true story that I came across. This time around it's about an unknown hero, unlike 83 which showed living legends who we all know about. What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you'll be shocked, that how do we not know this person. How did we let someone who did all this, fade away. That's the excitement. I'll start shooting for the film from May probably and Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in it. The casting for other characters is underway."

In July 2022, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture collage that featured him along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. "This one is very special. Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favourite filmmaker's @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala Sir. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala," he wrote.

Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events. Meanwhile, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

