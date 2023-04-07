Left Menu

It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:46 IST
Allu Arjun's first look from the much-anticipated sequel of his blockbuster hit ''Pushpa'' was shared by the makers on Friday on the eve of the Telugu superstar's 41st birthday.

Directed by Sukumar, ''Pushpa 2: The Rule'' follows the first installment ''Pushpa 1: The Rise'', which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahad Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Twitter in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

''Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa? #Pushpa2TheRule,'' the post read.

The video opens with news reports that Pushpa has escaped from the Tirupati jail and was shot multiple times. While some claim that the red sanders smuggler might be dead, others speculate Pushpa has made his way to foreign land.

The over three-minute long clip also shows his supporters hoping for his return, with some coming on streets to protest leading to curfew in the area.

Towards the end, an exclusive footage is seen being broadcasted on a news channel, which features Pushpa scaring away a tiger in the forest and giving a furious look to the night vision camera.

In the last shot, Arjun sits on a chair and declares 'Pushpa's rule'.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Actors Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh round out the cast.

Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), with cinematography and editing by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.

