Left Menu

Indore temple tragedy: Five get eyesight due to organ donation assent from kin of victims

Five persons, including an octogenarian woman, have received the gift of sight after the kin of some of the deceased of the Indore temple tragedy agreed for organ donation, a senior health official said on Friday.Thirty-six people died on March 30 on Ram Navami after the floor of Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple built on a stepwell in Indores Patel Nagar collapsed, hurtling devotees several feet below.Our eye bank received six corneas, which were used to carry out transplants into five persons.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:49 IST
Indore temple tragedy: Five get eyesight due to organ donation assent from kin of victims
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons, including an octogenarian woman, have received the gift of sight after the kin of some of the deceased of the Indore temple tragedy agreed for organ donation, a senior health official said on Friday.

Thirty-six people died on March 30 on Ram Navami after the floor of Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple built on a stepwell in Indore's Patel Nagar collapsed, hurtling devotees several feet below.

''Our eye bank received six corneas, which were used to carry out transplants into five persons. One more transplant will take place soon. The five recipients comprise four men aged 38,52,55 and 60 and an 80-year-old woman, all of whom had lost their sight due to ailments or age-related issues,'' Government Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital ophthalmologist Dr Shweta Walia told PTI.

Medicine shop owner Umesh Khanchandani, who lost his wife Bhumika (32) in the tragedy, said he and his wife had decided long ago on organ donation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023