Daisy Ridley to return for new ‘Star Wars’ film

Actor Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie directed by Ms Marvel helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Dave Filoni and James Mangold are also directing two other new movies in the Star Wars franchise, one of which will be centred on the dawn of the Jedi and the other on the New Republic.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:11 IST
Actor Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in the upcoming ''Star Wars'' movie directed by ''Ms Marvel'' helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. According to entertainment website Variety, the news was revealed at the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday.

Pakistani filmmaker Obaid-Chinoy will direct the movie from a script by Steven Knight. The film follows the events of "Rise of Skywalker," and will focus on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order. Dave Filoni and James Mangold are also directing two other new movies in the ''Star Wars'' franchise, one of which will be centred on the dawn of the Jedi and the other on the New Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

