Third edition of Jammu film festival to begin from April 8

The third edition of the Jammu film festival will be held here from April 8 with films from 11 countries slated to be screened over two days of the event, officials said on Friday.

Over 50 feature films, short films, and documentaries from 11 countries, including India, Iran, France, Russia, and Italy, festival director Rakesh Roshan Bhat said Renowned theatre and film personality M K Raina will be a guest at the festival, he said.

"The second edition of the International film festival at Jammu will be held over two days from April 8 to 9 in Jammu city," he informed.

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy and television actress Deepika Singh will also attend the two-day festival to promote their film. "The festival has also attracted delegates from many other states in India like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka and Northeast," said Mushtaq Kak, the festival jury head.

Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and the Jammu Tourism Department have partnered in organising the festival, he said "It's heartening to see the response we've received, and we hope that this festival continues to grow and become a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work," the director said.

The festival's co-director, Rohit Bhat, said, ''We received around 100 entries from 16 countries this year, and the quality of films was exceptional.'' JKAACL secretary Bharat Singh Manhas praised the festival for providing a platform for artists from Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talent and interact with filmmakers from other parts of the world. Abdul Jabbar, the deputy director of the Tourism department, highlighted the potential of the festival in promoting tourism in the region and enhancing the image of Jammu as a cultural hub.

''As a jury head, it was a challenging task to select the best films from the entries received. But it was a great opportunity to be part of this festival, which is promoting local talent and creating a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work," Kak said.

The first-ever international film festival was held in September 2019 in Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory. The other jury members include film makers Raahul Sharma, Kapil Mattoo, Ali Mohammad from Iran, actor Lalit Parimoo and film critic Amit Singh, he said.

Entries from Jammu and Kashmir have been particularly well-received, with a number of films by local filmmakers being featured in the festival. The festival has gained popularity in festival circuits and is considered a major event in the region's cultural calendar.

IAS veteran Wing Comm Ashok Saraf, the advisor to the festival, said, "It's great to see the support that the festival has received from sponsors and others and I hope it continues to grow and become a significant platform for filmmakers in the region."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)