Bengal: Prominent rationalist Prabir Ghosh dies at 78

Prominent rationalist Prabir Ghosh, who has penned several Bengali books debunking superstitious practices, died here on Friday due to old age-related ailments, his family.

He was 78, and is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Ghosh's wife has predeceased him.

The president of Bharatiya Bigyan O Juktibadi Samity (Indian Science and Rationalist Association) died at his residence in Dumdum locality in north Kolkata.

Born on March 1, 1945 in Faridpur in present-day Bangladesh, Ghosh travelled to Adra in Purulia district and Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district in his childhood before settling down at Dumdum in his youth.

Author of books such as 'Ami Kyano Ishware Biswas Korina' (Why I don't believe in God), 'Sanskriti Sanghorsho Nirman' (Culture struggle construction) and five volumes of 'Aloukik Noy Loukik' (Paranormal and normal), Ghosh was a frontline warrior against superstition and often risked his life travelling to villages to confront self-proclaimed godmen.

He would often visit ''haunted houses'' to unmask the ploy of people with vested interests.

Ghosh had once famously said he would offer Rs 50 lakh to anyone who could prove to him the existence of ghosts.

He became an activist to spread rationalist thinking during his college days at Dumdum and published a magazine to spread his ideals, before taking a plunge into whole-time debunking of superstitious beliefs after his retirement from bank service in 1999.

Bharatiya Bigyan O Juktibadi Samity general secretary Manish Roy Chowdhury, in a statement, said Ghosh's ideals and conviction will remain forever.

His books will motivate people against superstitious beliefs, Roy Chowdhury said.

As per his wishes, Ghosh's eyes were donated to an eye bank while his body will be handed over to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital on Saturday by his family and association members.

