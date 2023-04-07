Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:56 IST
Soha Ali Khan shares cute pictures with daughter Inaaya from "lunch date"
Soha Ali Khan with daughter (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Soha Ali Khan on Friday dropped cute pictures with her daughter Inaaya from their lunch date. Taking to Instagram, Soha treated fans with a glimpse of the mother-daughter duo's lunch.

In the selfie, Soha can be seen donning a denim shirt while holding Inaaya close to her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Lunch date."

In the second image, the mother-daughter duo can be seen striking a stylish pose. The actor opted for a printed black-white long dress and white shoes. Her daughter, on the other hand, wore a black t-shirt and dotted white tights.

Earlier, Soha shared pictures from her spring vacation with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya in Dubai on Instagram. She also gave a special mention to her daughter Inaaya for clicking the images of the duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently wrapped her upcoming movie 'Chhorii 2'. Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

