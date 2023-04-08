Left Menu

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' first look out

First glimpses of new series 'The Acolyte' were unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration. The Star Wars Celebration is all about fans gathering together to celebrate the 'Star Wars' franchise. The grand reveals and celebrity panels are the most exciting part of the celebration. Hence, the celebration is happening at the Excel Centre in London good news has arrived for Star Wars fans across the globe.

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' first look out
Makers of 'Star Wars' unveiled first glimpses of the new series 'The Acolyte' at the Star Wars Celebration. The Star Wars Celebration is all about fans gathering together to celebrate the 'Star Wars' franchise. The grand reveals and celebrity panels are the most exciting part of it. At the Excel Centre in London, good news has arrived for Star Wars admirers across the globe.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the first look of a new series in the 'Star Wars' franchise, 'The Acolyte' has been revealed in the celebration. The details of the project are still under the curtains but the release can be expected sometime in 2024 on Disney+. 'Star Wars' on Friday taking to their Twitter handle dropped the official poster for the same.

The Headland pitched the series after being inspired by samurai films with the concept of 'Frozen' meets 'Kill Bill' from the perspective of bad boys. The series is set between the 'High Republic' and the prequels as this time frame refers to the zone when bad boys are outnumbered. The series is a treat for fans because they will watch several new things in action which were never been seen before. As per reports from Variety, the footage was displayed only at the Celebration as the show is still filming. The series got shots of a Jedi temple, Moss in a fight with Stenberg that recalled the former's "Matrix" performance, a gold lightsaber, and a crucial shot at the end with a group of Jedis lighting up their sabres in unison. "This is about power and who is allowed to use it," is the key quote coming out from the 2024 series.

The cast of the series includes Jodie Turner-Smith, "Top Gun Maverick" star Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Charlie Barnett and Margarita Levieva. Few other series in development under Star Wars are the Rosario Dawson-led series "Ahsoka," and the Jude Law series "Skeleton Crew." (ANI)

