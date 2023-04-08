Brad Pitt's new 'Formula One' co-star revealed

'Snowfall' star Damson Idris has joined Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt in 'Formula One' film. The update has been shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Joseph Kosinski is set to direct the racing movie, as well as produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay. The Apple project will see Pitt, according to the project's synopsis, "as a former driver who returns to the sport. Damson Idris joins as his teammate."

The untitled Formula One film will receive theatrical distribution, with an exclusive -- and global -- run of at least 30 days before heading to the Apple TV+ platform. The tech giant, which counts the Cannes-bound Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's Napoleon as upcoming releases, has been gearing up to release more films theatrically. Apple is partnering with Paramount for the October theatrical release of Martin Scorsese's Flower Moon. Apple landed the package in one of 2022s biggest deals. At the time, sources told Deadline the package was in the USD130 million-USD140 million range, before above-the-line compensation.

Apple is also currently working with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment on a Jon Watts-directed film that stars Pitt and George Clooney. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)