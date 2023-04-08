Left Menu

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist

French actor-director Maiwenn is being sued by Edwy Plenel, the editor-in-chief of Mediapart magazine for allegedly attacking him at a restaurant.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:10 IST
Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist
Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
French actor-director Maiwenn, who recently directed Johnny Depp starrer 'Jeanne du Barry', has landed in legal trouble. According to Variety, she is being sued by Edwy Plenel, the editor-in-chief of Mediapart magazine for allegedly attacking him at a restaurant.

A police complaint was filed on March 7 by Plenel, accusing Maiween of aggression. In the complaint, Plenel alleged that he was assaulted by Maiwenn in late February while eating at a restaurant in the posh seventh arrondissement of Paris. Maiwenn, who was sitting by herself at a nearby table, allegedly came to his table and grabbed him by the hair before spitting in his face without saying a word, then stormed out of the venue, leaving Plenel "traumatised by the incident."

While the police report was filed a month ago, it leaked Friday, just a day after the Cannes Film Festival announced that Maiwenn's movie had been chosen to open its 76th edition. Though Mediapart hasn't ever investigated Maiwenn, it published a series of bombshell stories about her ex-husband Luc Besson, with whom she shares a daughter, Shanna Besson.

Maiwenn cast Depp to play French king Louis XV in 'Jeanne du Barry' while he was in the middle of his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Maiwenn stars in the leading role as Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's greatest love whom he brought into the Versailles palace to live near him even though she wasn't a noble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

