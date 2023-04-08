Entertainment News Roundup: Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films; Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says and more

Left Menu

Renner, in an interview that aired on Walt Disney Co's ABC network on Thursday, said he was driving the plow after using it to pull one of the family's trucks out of the snow and onto pavement.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Walt Disney Co on Friday unveiled plans for three new "Star Wars" movies, including one with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as a Jedi hero in a galaxy far, far away. Ridley will play her character, Rey, in a story set 15 years after the events of the 2019 film "The Rise of Skywalker." The upcoming movie will focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order as powers rise to tear it down, Disney said.

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose, his manager said on Thursday, six months after the musician was found dead at a friend's home in Los Angeles at age 59. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio was best known for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," from an album of the same name.

Actor Jeremy Renner says horrific snowplow accident was 'my mistake'

Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner said he was at fault in a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him close to death and that he apologized to his family for putting them through the ordeal. Renner, in an interview that aired on Walt Disney Co's ABC network on Thursday, said he was driving the plow after using it to pull one of the family's trucks out of the snow and onto pavement.

