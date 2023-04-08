Left Menu

See how Taapsee Pannu wished her younger sister Shagun on birthday

Actress Taapsee Pannu penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her younger sister Shagun Pannu.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:45 IST
Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Taapsee Pannu penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her younger sister Shagun Pannu. Sharing a few pictures of her with Shagun against a scenic backdrop, Taapsee wrote, "To my first... forever.....to many more sunrise n sunsets together...Happy Birthday Puchi! My 8 and my favourite."

Taapsee is currently vacationing with her sister. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee dropped a picture of snow-capped mountains and wrote, "Home for the next few days."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Taapsee will be seen starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'. It is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. The script has been written by Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. She also has 'Haseen Dillruba 2' in her kitty. The sequel will star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal as well. Jayprasad Desai will helm the second part. Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Taapsee is also being lauded for her fitness. She recently shared pictures of her flaunting her washboard abs.

"Months of grilling and hard work only so I could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. Sujeet Kargutkar you finally have the picture and I'm off to have my chole bhature and croissants," she captioned the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

