Netflix axes 'Sex/Life' after two seasons

Streamer Netflix has pulled the plug on the romance drama series ''Sex/Life'' after just two seasons.

Created by Stacy Rukeyser, the show featured actors Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos in lead roles.

A Netflix spokesperson told the entertainment news website Deadline that the second season, which premiered in March, brought the series to a natural close, wrapping up the storylines for key characters whose relationships come to a happy conclusion.

Fronted by Shahi, ''Sex/Life'' follows a suburban mother of two who takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

The show is inspired by author BB Easton’s book ''44 Chapters About 4 Men''. Rukeyser served as showrunner, creator, executive producer and writer.

