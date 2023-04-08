Left Menu

Once brazen criminals cowed by strict law & order in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said criminals who earlier had little regard for authorities, shake like a leaf when law takes its course. But today, mafia is scared and speechless, he said.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 08-04-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 15:56 IST
Once brazen criminals cowed by strict law & order in UP: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said criminals who earlier had little regard for authorities, shake like a leaf when law takes its course. ''Today, you can see that they know their own lives are in danger,'' Adityanath said addressing the public after the opening of a bottling plant here, ''When the court awards sentences to them, their faces get drained of colour. Public knows how the mafia used to ruin them, send threats to the industrialists, and abduct the traders. But today, mafia is scared and speechless,'' he said.

